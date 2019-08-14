D’Tigress Crush Cameroon to Reach Q’final

WOMEN’S AFROBASKET

Reigning Women’s AfroBasket champions D’Tigress defeated Cameroon 106-39 to book a place in quarter final of the ongoing continental event in Senegal.

The 67 points blow out of the Cameroonians goes to show the determination of the Nigerian ladies to return to Lagos with the trophy they won two years ago.

They got their title defence off to a perfect start with a crushing 75-26 victory over Tunisia in Dakar on Saturday.

D’Tigress are highly favoured to be the one automatic qualifier from Group B.

Evelyn Akhator was a key figure in Bamako two years ago when Nigeria defeated Senegal in the final. Akhator has again indicated that she could be a central figure in the Senegal capital too with a 13-point performance, including 10 rebounds and three steals in the crushing of Tunisia.