Lagos Police Recover Guns in Abandoned Car

The police at Ilemba Hausa area of Lagos State have recovered two locally made single barrel guns with 12 cartridges, one laptop and one mobile phone inside a vehicle abandoned by suspected robbers.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, said the recovery was made on Saturday at about 9.30pm after the Ilemba Hausa Police Station received a distress call that one Wale Lawal was dispossessed of his laptop by some armed robbers.

Elkana said the policemen deployed in the scene gave the hoodlums “a hot chase where the suspected robbers abandoned their black Honda vehicle with registration number KJA-705 BU containing the recovered items.

“The vehicle was moved to the station for further investigation,” he said.