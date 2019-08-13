Interswitch Unveils Verve Global Card 

Obinna Chima in New York

Verve, one of the leading payment technology and card business in Africa, in partnership with Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, on Monday launched the Verve Global Card.

With this, cardholders will now have the ability to use their Verve Global Cards on the Discover Global Network which provides acceptance in more than 190 countries and territories.

Speaking in New York during the launch of the international payment card as well as the first international transaction through the card, the Managing Director, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, said the move would expand Verve’s existing suite of tailored payment products and solutions for its customers.

The first transaction occurred at Swarovski in New York City, where senior executives from First Bank of Nigeria Limited which included the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Gbenga Shobo and its Group Executive, eBusiness and Retail Products, Mr. Chuma Ezirim; Access Bank’s Head, Channels Sales (Digital Payment Systems), Olubusola Osilaja, and General Manager, Operations, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Martins Izuogbe, who all p urchased various items from Swarovski using their Verve Global Card on the Discover Global Network.

According to Elegbe, the agreement with Discover Global Network would facilitate new international and cross border transaction capabilities for Verve Global Card customers, meeting the needs of its increasingly global customer base.

He explained that holders of the new card can now make payments outside Africa on the Discover Global Network which includes anywhere Discover, Diners Club International and Pulse and affiliate network cards are accepted.

“Verve Global Card also delivers additional benefits to cardholders including broad reward and loyalty schemes; benefits that are available both locally and internationally.

“The agreement with Discover Global Network will enable Verve to compete with other global card offerings, providing cardholders with an enhanced customer experience when transacting globally outside Nigeria.

“Creating a solution which facilitates international payments for our consumers will help to eliminate existing barriers and simplify the process when transacting abroad,” he added.

On his part, the Senior Vice President of international markets at Discover, Ricardo Leite said: “It is important to us that we are working with groups around the world to extend acceptance for their cardholders.

“At Discover, we recognise the importance of being able to use your card of choice no matter where you are traveling.”

Verve International Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ogbalu, also said the launch of the international payment solution provides consumers with the ability to transact globally across the US and other countries, addressing challenges that many Nigerians had experienced while travelling abroad.

“Our partnership with Discover Global Network will help us to optimise the overall experience of every Verve Global card holder by guaranteeing consistent and efficient payment solutions regardless of where they are in the world,” he added.

Verve is Interswitch Group’s innovative card scheme, offering products and solutions that enable consumers to transact all over Nigeria and across international markets.

“As the first African card scheme to be recognised as a valid, globally accepted e-payment gateway, we have built a world-class value chain ecosystem that benefit from the services that we provide,” he added.