Bus Driver, 43, Kills Self at Lagos Mechanic Workshop

The Lagos State Police Command said a 43-year-old commercial bus driver was found dead at a mechanic workshop after allegedly taking a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.

The Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement issued yesterday.

Elkana said the Shomolu Pedro Police Station received an information that one Kabiru Bello of No. 77, Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.

He said that the incident happened on Saturday at 12.56p.m inside his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AKD-724 XM while at a mechanic workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu.

“He was rushed to Adesola clinic, Shomolu, where he was confirmed dead. Homicide detectives visited the scene. One empty bottle of chemical substances suspected to be sniper was recovered.

“The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy,” he said.