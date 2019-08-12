LESSONS OF EID EL -KABIR FESTIVAL 

Monday letter2

Islamic believers across the globe are currently basking in euphoric mood of Eid al – Adha festival; the feast of sacrifice. Many lessons could be drawn from the annual feast as Nigerian muslims celeberate this yearly festival alongside their counterparts worldwide. The festival is beyond merrymaking. Its lessons could serve as antidotes to Nigeria’s religious bigotry and social disharmony.

Eid al – Adha fondly called Eid el – Kabir preaches the disposition of unconditional affection to the destitute. Every financially buoyant muslim was encouraged to slaughter and equally divide their Qurbani (sacrificial animal) into three portions according to Prophet Muhammad teachings. A share amidst the three portions belongs to the poor irrespective of their religious or ethinc background.

Quran 22 ; 37 also posits that “neither their meat reaches Allah nor their blood ; it is your piety that reaches Him.” This Quranic chapter teaches the supremacy of piety. Quran 2 ; 177 describes the pious muslims as those who cherish freeing the orphans, needy, beggars and human beings generally from their predicaments. “It is they that have proved themselves true, and it is they who are conscious of God.”

Every muslim must imbibe and apply these teachings wholeheartedly in all endeavour while commemorating this festival. Islam couldn’t have advocated terrorism, killings and segregation of non – muslims when the beneficiaries of Eid al – Adha Qurbani (meat) included the non – muslims. Likewise, an ingredient of piety wouldn’t have revolved rendering unconditional aid to the needy. Barka Da’ Sallah!

Binzak Azeez, Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife