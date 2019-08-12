Gowon Leads National Prayer Rally for Nigeria

A former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), yesterday led other Christian leaders to Osogbo, Osun State capital, for a one-day national prayer rally for the country.

The prayer rally, held at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Osogbo, was organised by the South-west Zone of the Nigeria Prays Group with the theme “Never Again,” and Bible passage was taken from Isaiah 62:8.

Gowon, who is also the Convener and Chairman of ‘Nigeria Prays,’ led the Christian leaders from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos states in prayers of thanksgiving.

They also thanked God for dousing the tension that came with the last general election and for taking control when some people were allegedly fanning the embers of animosity.

Gowon said the national day of prayer rally was to hand over the affairs of Nigeria to God by praying that Nigerians would ‘never again’ face the hardship they had experienced and would ‘never again’ take up arms against each other.

The Osun Coordinator of Nigeria Prays, Rev. Mike Adebomi, equally led other Christians in prayer of renunciation of evil from the land and for redemption breaking every evil covenant and evil plots against Nigeria.

Adebomi rededicated Nigeria through prayers to God; binding all unclean spirits troubling the peace of the country.

Reverend Ayo Obilomo from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Fountain Osogbo, who delivered the sermon of the programme, said the church in Nigeria needed to change its attitude and lead by example.

Obilomo, who took his Bible text from the book of Genesis 9:11, said Christians should be in the fore front of fighting for the betterment and development of the country, urging them to go out and propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said Nigeria needed prayers of the righteous, asking Christians not to relent in praying for the country as their prayer was the solution to the country’s numerous problems.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) listed those at the rally to include the representatives of the Nigeria Prays Group from the South-western zone, government officials and the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi and the wife of the governor of the state, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola.