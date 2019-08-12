El Zakzaky Arrives Abuja Airport En route India for Medical Treatment

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Detained Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, (aka Shiite), Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja en route India where they are scheduled to receive medical treatment at the Medanta Hospital.

THISDAY gathered that the Shiite leader and his wife arrived the airport Monday afternoon and were billed to leave for India Monday night.

The Kaduna State High Court had last Monday granted leave to El Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Ruling last Monday on the bail application by Zakzaky’s counsel, Mr, Femi Falana (SAN), the presiding judge, Justice Darius, however ordered that El Zakzaky should be accompanied on the trip by officials of the Kaduna state government and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS).

The Kaduna State Government had last week filed at the Kaduna High Court terms for strict supervision of the leave granted to El Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, by the State High Court to seek medical treatment in India.

While noting that its respects the right of anyone to seek treatment anywhere in the world, so long as they are paying for it, the state government said in the case of persons facing trial for serious offences, necessary safeguards were required to ensure that such persons do not become fugitives from justice or frustrate trial by claiming asylum or the status of political prisoner in the host country.

It could however not been confirmed if those conditions had been met.

El Zakzaky has been in the custody of the DSS since his arrest in 2015.