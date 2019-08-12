Daura Emirate Commends Buhari for Tackling Insecurity

• Confers traditional title on Guinean president

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouq Umar, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on what he described as his achievements in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other related violent crimes bedeviling the country.

The monarch also yesterday conferred a traditional title of Talban-Daura on the President of Guinean, Professor Alpha Condé.

The emir disclosed that the launch of various anti-crime operations by the military and police showed the commitment of the Buhari-led government to address security challenges across the country.

To this end, the emir called on Nigerians as a matter of national service and good citizenship to rise and support President Buhari’s efforts to achieve his vision of a crime- free Nigeria.

In his annual Sallah message, read by ‘Danejin-Daura’, Alhaji Abdulmumini Salihu Gwadahe, the traditional ruler urged Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and political inclinations to pray fervently for President Buhari to enable him overcome the challenges confronting the nation.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in addressing the security challenges facing the country. I also commend him for his endurance and patience on the challenges he is facing.

“A leader must possess two qualities of ‘endurance’ and ‘patience;’ may Allah guide and protect him from all evils. I also thank President Alpha Conde (President of Guinea) for his love to our son, Buhari, and our dear country, Nigeria.

“I thank him for coming to Daura to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with President Buhari in Daura, in spite his schedules, I pray to Allah to take him safely back home,” the emir said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari and his counterpart of Guinea, President Alpha Conde were among other Muslims faithfuls that observed Eid-El- Kabir prayers at Kofar Arewa praying ground in Daura, his hometown.

President Buhari and his guest arrived the Eid praying ground in a black Mercedez Limousine at about 9.35 a.m yesterday where they observed the two Raqat prayers.

Leading the prayers, Mallam Sefiyanu Yusuf urged Muslims and other faithfuls across the country to unite and avoid inflammatory statements that would bring disunity among Nigerians.

Governor Aminu Masari who was among the dignitaries that attended the prayer session, applauded President Buhari for his unflinching efforts in assuaging the plight of the citizenry.

President Buhari and his guest later at the praying ground, performed the traditional slaughtering of the Sallah rams as the Sallah celebration was generally peaceful in the state.

At the turbaning ceremony in Daura, the monarch said the decision of the Daura Emirate Council to honour Condé was necessary considering his love for Nigeria and President Buhari.

According to the paramount ruler, the council has approved the conferment of the title in recognition of Conde’s enormous contributions, which he exemplified vis-à-vis stability and oneness of Nigeria and Guinea.

He said: “We honoured you today (Sunday) because of your endless supports and love for our son, President Muhammadu Buhari and the country. This traditional title is to further cement your relationship with our son and Nigeria in particular”.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari, lauded the emir for conferring the traditional title on Conde and urged him to sustain the tempo.

Buhari, represented by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, described the emir as a humble leader who contributed immensely in bringing peace in the state.