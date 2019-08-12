Borno Governor Calls for Prayers for Those in Trenches

Our Correspondents



Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara, has called for prayers for those in the trenches fighting Boko Haram.

The governor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message, said the festival should be dedicated and used to offer to soldiers, other armed forces, the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who despite the festivities, are currently in front lines, making sacrifices in fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

He said many are currently engaging Boko Haram through ground and air operations, particularly around northern Borno, in a continued determination to fully regain peace, and they need to be prayed for by all.

In the Sallah message, sent to our e-mail by the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, the governor said: “With the Eid-el-Kabir being about faith and sacrifices in obedience to Allah, citizens should without losing focus on spiritual essence, also reflect very deeply, that even as we all gather in exciting congregations, share moments with our loved ones, exchange visits and gifts with families and friends, there are soldiers, policemen, other armed forces in the paramilitary and the DSS, volunteers from the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who are in war fronts sacrificing their safety, sacrificing proximity to their loved ones and sacrificing all the Sallah excitements mainly to ensure that those of us who celebrate the festivities, do so in an atmosphere of sustained peace.”

He said: “As we celebrate, each of us owes these patriotic soldiers, other armed forces and volunteers portions of our time to remember and pray that Allah keeps all of them safe and make them consistently victorious over the Boko Haram insurgents.

“Beside prayers, I appeal to citizens to share whatever they can with families of fallen soldiers, policemen, civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes within their reach, in recognition and appreciation of the sacrifices made by their bread winners to help in Borno’s desperate search for peace.”

The governor also urged citizens to remember that there are thousands of fellow brothers and sisters, who are celebrating the Sallah outside their communities as a result of displacement inflicted by insurgents.

Imbibe the Ideals Of Sacrifice, Wike Tells Muslims

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.

In a Sallah Message, Wike said Eid-el-Kabir is a season of love, peace, friendship and sacrifice.

He urged all Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which will promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

He assured the people of Rivers State that the state government would work with the security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers State on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration would continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

The governor thanked the state Muslim community for the consistent support they have always extended to his administration.

Ganduje, Emir of Kano Urge Nigerians to Maintain Peace and Unity

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II yesterday, felicitated with Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Specifically, Ganduje urged Nigerians to continue to promote peaceful co- existence, religious tolerance and national unity, among other virtues that will ensure unity, progress and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The governor spoke yesterday shortly after the Eid prayers reminded Muslims on the need to give alms to the less privileged.

Ganduje urged them to imbibe the lessons of the season in their everyday life.

He also felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and enjoined muslims to emulate the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, however, called on parents to inculcate the fear of God in their children, so that they can be assets to the family and society at large.

Sanusi made his address after he led the Eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground in Kano metropolis, urged parents to train their children in a rightful way and also urged them to give priority to the education of their children.

He also admonished Muslims to always imbibe the fear of Allah in their mind by fulfilling their promises.

He called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another so as to foster peace, love and unity in the country.

Yobe Governor Seeks Prayers for Improved Security

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni, has called for prayers for improved security, unity, peace and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The governor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message sent in from Saudi Arabia where he is presently performing the Holy Pilgrimage, asked that: “As part of the lessons of the Eid, we should emulate the examples set by Ibrahim and Ismail (AS) by sacrificing for the good of society and by obeying Allah’s commandments wholeheartedly.”

He said: “We should therefore strive for the attainment of a happy society where we are all our brother’s keepers. This will serve to strengthen our quest for a harmonious, peaceful, disciplined, and just society.

“I urge all our citizens to continue to uphold the ties that bind all of us either as Muslims or followers of other religions together by showing and exhibiting the well cherished values of respect, kindness, love, generosity and faithfulness in furtherance of our collective wellbeing,” Buni said.

Hold Leaders Accountable, Masari Tells Nigerians

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged Nigerians to always put leaders in their prayers, and hold them accountable in a peaceful manner.

The governor, in a good will message felicitating with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, signed by the Director General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, observed that prayers, not confrontation, were what Nigerian leaders require to help them navigate the ship of state through the turbulence of security and social challenges besetting the nation.

He said although it was within the right of citizens to request a fair deal from the government, it is however, counter productive to allow the heart rule over the head by being confrontational in the approach.

While calling on Muslims to imbibe the virtues of respect and obedience to the command of Allah, equality, love for one another, which the annual pilgrimage seeks to teach, he stated that the last thing the country needed is disobedience to the Constitution, which prescribes legitimate methods of seeking the government’s attention.

Obaseki Enjoins Muslims to Pray for Nigeria’s Progress

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged all Muslims in the state and beyond to use the opportunity of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for the progress of the country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

In his Sallah message, the governor said Eid-el-Kabir gives Muslims the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

He urged all Edo residents to continue to keep faith with our commitment to build a prosperous state where everyone would realise their God-given potential, through the various socio-economic growth initiatives and the prudent allocation of the state’s resources.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo state, l felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. We urge all Muslims in our state and beyond to also use this opportunity to pray for the progress of our country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”

Ihedioha Salutes Muslims, Calls for Obedience, Sacrifice

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has saluted Muslims across the nation, on the occasion of the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, the governor called on Muslims to abide by the lessons of the celebration which borders on obedience and sacrifice.

He said at no time in the recent history of the nation has obedience and sacrifice needed than now.

According to the governor, we need to obey the laws of the land which gives every ethnic group or religion the constitutional powers to others, irrespective of creed or ethnicity.

“And we need to make sacrifices to accommodate one another. When we do these, the current wind of discontent and threats of disintegration shall blow away and peace and tranquility will reign,” the statement concluded.

Let’s Sustain Tempo of Peace Existing, Says Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has appealed to Kwarans to sustain the tempo of peace existing in the state for overall development.

Speaking at the Ilorin praying ground yesterday, the governor said the prevailing peace would attract investment and socioeconomic development.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Chief of Staff Adisa Logun, urged residents of the state to guide the existing peace jealously.

“If you notice Kwara was so calm before this Sallah. It has never been so calm and we will work hard to sustain it,” he added.

Logun appealed to Kwarans to remain peaceful and support the state government in its quest to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.

Emir of Zazzau Calls for Peaceful Coexistence Among Nigerians

The Emir of Zazzau (Zaria), Alhaji Shehu Idris, has called on Nigerians to live in peace and accommodate each other regardless of their religious and ethnic differences.

In a speech yesterday in his palace in Zaria to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the emir who is also the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, said peaceful coexistence among Nigerians is imperative for the development of the country.

He also appealed to governments at all levels to redouble efforts in addressing the security and socio economic problems facing country.

He called on the people of Kaduna State to shun rumour mongering and work towards sustaining the existing peace in the state.

Idris charged Nigerians to continue to pray for leaders to lead well and do everything possible to tackle the socio economic problems bedevilling the country.

Soun Sues for Peace

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The monarch, who urged Muslim faithful across the country to use the festivity to offer prayers for leaders at all levels, stressed that Islam is a religion of peace and unity.

Oba Oyewumi, while charging politicians to live up to expectations, urged Nigerians to be law-abiding in their pursuits.

In his Sallah message signed by his Principal Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, the paramount ruler urged traditional and religious leaders to use their positions to preach religious tolerance among the people.

He said, “We glorify Allah for granting us the opportunity to witness yet another Eid-el-Kabir.

“As we mark this significant event, I urge Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

“Nigerians deserve good standard of living and as such it is imperative for the political class to cater for the welfare of the people.

“For the country to progress, we must shun violence and other social vices”

The monarch while wishing the Muslims a happy celebration, urged perpetrators of hate campaign in the country to desist for the sake of national unity.”