Again, Gunmen Attack Students in UI Hostel

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

For the second time in less than a month, gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in the early hours of yesterday attacked another students’ hostel in the University of Ibadan.

THISDAY learnt that the gunmen raided the Abdulsalami Abubakar Hostel, a post graduate hostel, occupied by both male and female graduate students in the school.

Some gunmen had in July this year, attacked Awolowo Hall, a female hostel in the institution.

A post graduate student in the institution, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the robbers invaded the hostel around 2 a.m. yesterday and ‘break down the door leading to the hostel which contains four blocks of flats, which accommodate both males and females.

Items stole from the students included mobile phones, laptops and cash.

According to the student, “They struggled to break into the hostel because the security in the new hall is actually tight. The bang we heard when the door was axed down already alerted us that something was coming for us.

“But we didn’t know what it was, and we were wondering where the securities and potters were at that time.”

Another source said one of the students who wrestled his mobile phone with the robbers sustained a machete wound, stating that the robbers took to their heels at the approaching sound of security siren.

Another female post graduate student said: “UI security is getting worse by the day. Everyone staying on campus heard about the robbery at the hostel; please be safe. If they now attack students with machete, and the administration thinks insecurity is a national thing then we need to protect ourselves.”

The Director of Public Communication, University of Ibadan, Mr. Tunji Oladejo, who confirmed the incident, said the university is not immune to the prevailing security situation in the country.

He however insisted that the university is on top of the situation, adding that some of the students were injured during the attack.

According to him, “I can confirm to you that the robbery story is true. We have reported the matter to the police. They did their best.

“The fateful Abdulsalami Abubakar Hall is a post graduate hostel for both male and female. Those who perpetrated the incident knew the terrain because they did not go to the male hostel. We are still investigating the matter.

“UI is not immune to the security situation in the country. We don’t know how they came in. The security officials did their best even though the robbers injured some of our students.”