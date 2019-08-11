Hold Leaders Accountable, Masari Tells Nigerians

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Sunday urged Nigerians to always pray for leaders and hold them accountable in a peaceful manner.

The governor, in a good will message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, signed by the Director General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, observed that prayers, not confrontation, were what Nigerian leaders require to help them navigate the ship of state through the turbulence of security and social challenges besetting the nation.

He said although it was within the right of citizens to request a fair deal from the government, it is however counter productive to allow the heart rule over the head by being confrontational in the approach.

While calling on Muslims to imbibe the virtues of respect and obedience to the command of Allah, equality, love for one another, which the annual pilgrimage seeks to teach, he stated that the last thing the country needed is disobedience to the constitution, which prescribes legitimate methods of seeking the government’s attention.

Masari also took exception to ethnic profiling for criminal activities common on equal measure across the nation, saying that no ethnic group or region in Nigeria has the monopoly of innocence or guilt for the show of criminal activities that have continued to challenge the efforts of security organisations in the country.

He particularly called on the media not to be too generous with its platform to elements whose conversations are only tailored to widen our fault lines, noting that “our diversity aught to be a source of strength that will make Nigeria one strong and united nation”.