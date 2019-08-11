Guinean President, Condé, Bags Chieftaincy Title in Daura

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouq Umar on Sunday conferred a traditional title of Talban-Daura on the President of Guinean, Professor Alpha Condé.

At the turbaning ceremony in Daura, the monarch said the decision of the Daura emirate council to honour Condé was necessary considering his love for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the paramount ruler, the council has approved the conferment of the title in recognition of Conde’s enormous contributions which he exemplified vis-à-vis stability and oneness of Nigeria and Guinea.

He said: “We honoured you today (Sunday) because of your endless supports and love for our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the country. This traditional title is to further cement your relationship with our son and Nigeria in particular”.

Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari, lauded the emir of Daura for conferring the traditional title on Mr. Conde and urged him to sustain the tempo.

Buhari, represented by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, described the emir of Daura as a humble leader who contributed immensely in bringing peace to the state.