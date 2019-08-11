Buhari Salutes Odigie-Oyegun at 80

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Daura, Katsina State, said he joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a true example of a patriot and democrat.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president congratulated Oyegun on the milestone he attained in life, including rising to the position of a permanent secretary at the age of 30, becoming a governor in his early 50s, and providing visionary leadership to unseat an incumbent government for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

Adesina said the president affirmed that the former National Chairman of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and APC set a standard for consistency, honesty and integrity in Nigeria’s politics by championing the building of strong democratic institutions, and promoting the virtue of looking beyond elections and positions to growing and unifying the nation for posterity.

The statement added that as an active participant in Nigeria’s political development and governance for many years, Buhari believed that Oyegun’s depth of wisdom, maturity, tolerance and penchant for always putting the interest of the nation above self, should serve as a lesson to both the old and younger political actors, that the greatest investment for building a nation is personal sacrifice.

“The president rejoices with family members, friends and associates of the former governor of Edo State as he turns an octogenarian, praying that God will give him good health and strength to keep serving the nation and humanity,” the statement added.