APC Forum Urge Buhari Not to Interfere in Bauchi Assembly Crisis

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

An All Progressive Congress (APC) group under the aegis of Assembly Aspirants Forum in Bauchi saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere in the leadership crisis currently rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly

The forum added that the president should rather advise the 17 aggrieved lawmakers “to come back and reunite with members for the success of the party.”

The forum expressed the view in a communiqué it issued at the end of a meeting it held in Bauchi at the weekend. The communiqué was signed by the Chairman of the forum, Mr. Mohammed Aliyu.

In its communiqué, the forum blamed the former governor of the state, Mr.Mohammed Abubakar for fueling the Assembly crisis, alleging that he was planning “to install former Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Kawuwa Damina to work against the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

The communiqué said the people of the state were happy “to hear that the crisis in Bauchi State House of Assembly was resolved, only to resurface again by the 17 state lawmakers reversing their inauguration.

It said: “We want to draw the attention of Mr. President that the people of Bauchi state are no longer comfortable with the APC. This may lead to the defeat of the party in subsequent elections if necessary measures are not employed towards restructuring the party”

“APC members massively contributed towards the victory of the PDP in the state because of the lack of internal democracy during the primaries of the last general election in the state and dearth of development projects executed under the Abubakar administration.”

The communiqué cited Abubakar’s decision to fight founding members of Bauchi APC including former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and other members of the National Assembly across the state.

It said: “We want Buhari to know that Abubakar deliberately refused to unite all members of APC because of his personal and selfish reasons. Based on this, the former governor has nothing to show to the development of democracy in Bauchi and Nigeria as a whole.”

The forum, therefore, urged the president “to stop listening to people who have nothing to show in their states.”

The forum urged the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole “to use his position to unite the party in Bauchi state, instead of interfering in issues of the state that does not concern him as his interference is generating hatred and enmity among members of the assembly.”

The forum reminded Adams Oshiomhole how former Governor Mohammed Abubakar was protesting along with APC Governors for his removal as national chairman, alledging that former Governor Abubakar who is power drunk introduced division in the party which has disunited members.

“Barrister Mohammed Abubakar should note that his poor leadership style is the major reason why the masses rejected the continuity of his administration. We want to ask Mohammed Abubakar why he is bent on installing his candidate, Honourable Shehu Damina as the speaker when he knows that he single handedly gave Honourable Abubakar Suleiman the ticket to contest election” The Forum said.