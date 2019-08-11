20 Killed in Ghastly Auto Crash on Potiskum -Sade Road

From;Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Twenty people were on Friday burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident along Potiskum – Sade road in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Kamal Abubakar, who confirmed the incident in an interview Saturday night, said: “The incident happened yesterday night (Friday) around 9.30pm. It was a head-on collision between a J5 bus motor vehicle and an 18 seater Hummer bus.”

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police also said: “The J5 was coming from Potiskum heading towards Bauchi carrying goats while the Hummer bus was from Bauchi. They had a head-on collision which resulted to fire and 20 people were burnt beyond recognition.”

Asked of the identity of the deceased, he said he could not give that at that moment.

He however said that: “Nineteen corpses were recognised by family members through the manifest in which they wrote their details at the motor park.”

The Police Spokesman said that a mass burial was held for the deceased on Saturday at 9am at Darazo in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.