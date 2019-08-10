PCN Seals 210 Pharmaceutical Outlets

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), yesterday morning in Calabar, Cross River State, announced that it had sealed 210 illegal patent medicine shops, eight pharmacies and arrested seven persons as a result of its campaign against illicit and inappropriate use of pharmaceutical products. Director, Inspection and Monitoring of the PCN, Anthonia Aruya, who made the announcement, said the pharmaceutical outlets were closed as part of the Council’s determination to rid the state of all sorts of illegalities in the use of pharmaceutical products.

At the end of the exercise, a total two hundred and seventy six (276) premises were visited comprising 19 pharmacies, 257 patent medicine shops and illegal outlets. “Seven arrests were made and a total of two 218 premises were sealed comprising eight pharmacies 210 patent medicine shops and illegal outlets. Two (2) premises were issued compliance directives for various offences ranging from poor handling of controlled substances, sale and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without supervision of a pharmacist, unhygienic environment, poor documentation among others, in the interest of public safety”, Aruya said.

Aruya said the exercise aims at streamlining the drug Distribution Guideline Value Chain to promote the provision of safe, effective and quality medicine distribution in the country. She said the PCN would not relent in carrying out its responsibilities until the country is completely rid of illegal activities in the pharmaceutical sector of the country.