Omo-Agege : Nigeria Will Surmount Its Problems With Prayers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President,Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed optimism that Nigeria can overcome its myriad of problems with fervent prayers by the citizenry.

Omo-Agege, in a Sallah message issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Yomi Odunuga, therefore enjoined muslims to use the period of Eid el-Kabir to pray for Nigeria to overcome its present challenges.

He urged Nigerians to be tolerant and continue to work for peace, unity and progress of the country.

“As Nigerian Muslims join the rest of the world to celebrate the Eid el-Kabir festivities, I rejoice with them and wish them a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“We must continue to strengthen the spirit of oneness, regardless of religious, ethnic, regional, and political diversities, for that is the only way to build a greater Nigeria,” he said.

Omo-Agege expressed the readiness of the Ninth National Assembly to work with the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy by actualising all the programmes in the All Progressives Congress’s Next Level Agenda.

He also called on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and ill-feelings towards one another as the country stands to gain a lot from a united front.