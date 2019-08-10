Mbaise Annual Colloquium

The annual discussion roundtable known as Mbaise Colloquium, organised by Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC) holding on August 14 would discuss issues of relevance to the people of Mbaise. The intellectual talk shop is expected to centre on a theme “Funding De Mbaise University: Opportunities and Options. The group which is an intellectual arm of Mbiase indigenes both at home and in the Diaspora was founded in 1995 with the purpose of having an annual intellectual harvest where issues of relevance to the people of Mbaise both at home and in the diaspora were discussed.

The venue of the conclave is Chris Six Hotel, Eke Ahiara Junction along Owerri-Umuahia road, Mbaise, by 10 am prompt. In a statement signed by Chimaroke Ben Nnaji, Director of Publicity and Mobilization of MP said that the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, would be the Special Guest of Honour while the Guest Speaker is Mr. Ferdinand Odoemenam, the Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of Sterling Oil Global Resources Limited. The statement further said that two distinguished Mbaise sons, Mr. Stanley Amuchie and Mr. Paschal Iwuh would discuss the paper.

The one-day event is expected to be chaired by Barrister Lucius Nwosu (SAN), while HRH, Eze Benjamin A. Nwachukwu would be the royal father. According to the National President of MPC, Mr. Carl Azudibia, the theme of the Colloquium was chosen in order to give Mbaise sons and daughters, as well as their friends and relatives an opportunity to contribute their ideas towards making the dream of De Mbaise University a reality.