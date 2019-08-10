Aisha Buhari, Zambian VP, Others to Speak on Citizens’ Role in Nation-building

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, former Vice President, Republic of Zambia, Dr Nevers Mumba, and other dignitaries are billed to speak on what the citizenry are expected to contribute to nation-building at the inaugural Gbene Cyprus Nunieh Memorial lecture.

Speaking on behalf of the organising law firm, Nunieh and Nunieh, the principal partner, Dr Joi Nunieh, said the event slated to come up on Wednesday, August 14, will also feature the launch of the ‘Save Our National Flower Campaign.’

According to her, the event which has as its theme: ‘The Role of Citizens in Nation-building – A Moral or Legal obligation?’ will also have in attendance Bishop, Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah; former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke; former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige; Nigerian politician and the first woman to win a Senate Seat in Kano State, Hajiya Naja’atu Bala Muhammed; former chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Mr Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) and Ms. Dornu Kogbara.

Speaking on the programme which is organised in memory of her late father, Nunieh said: “The agenda is for us to bring well-meaning Nigerians together to discuss how the citizenry can contribute their quotas to making Nigeria great as we desire. We cannot leave everything to government.”