Sallah: Police Deploy 6,000 Personnel in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has deployed over 6,000 personnel to checkmate criminal elements during the Sallah festivities.

The spokesman of the command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the command has drawn out elaborate security strategies to ensure peaceful and hitch free celebrations throughout the state.

”In this regards, the command has deployed over 6,000 personnel both conventional, Police Mobile Force (PMF) as well as undercover operatives to man and monitor key vulnerable points with a view to ensure tight security across the state.

”The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, reassures the good people of Kaduna State of the command’s readiness to promptly respond to distress call and decisively deal with any person or group of persons who in any way attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere during the festive period,” the statement said.

The statement urged parents and guardians to be vigilant, monitor and warn their children and wards against the use of all forms of firework (knockout) and should not allow them to be used by mischief makers during the festive period, as anybody arrested will face the wrath of law.

The statement also urged members of the public to report any suspicious movement or objects in their areas to the nearest security formation or call the following numbers

07039675856, 0807591105 or e-mail npfkaduna4455@gmail.com

Twitter: @policengkaduna

Facebook: Nigeria Police Force Kaduna.

Sabo said: “The command in synergy with other security agencies in the state wishes to reassure members of the public of their safety and to go about their lawful businesses without fear or molestation.”