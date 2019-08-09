Ogun Gov Commiserates with Kashamu over Mother’s Death

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said he received the news of the death of Mrs. Wulemotu Kashamu, the mother of the immediate past lawmaker representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Lagos, with a great sense of loss.

According to the governor, at 96, the deceased lived a fulfilled life.

“But no matter the age, the loss of one’s mother is bound to be painful and emotionally distressing,” a statement issued by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin on behalf of the governor, people and government of the state, said.

Abiodun described the deceased as “ a quintessential woman of virtue who was privileged to sire great children like Senator Kashamu among other successful siblings, adding that “this gives a sense of fulfillment,” he added.

“She was a pillar behind the successes of his children. A respected businesswoman, caregiver and home – maker, Mama’s strength of character has been given expression by Senator Kashamu and his noble siblings,” Abiodun explained.

Abiodun said that as a Christian, he knew that the physical journey on earth would end some day, no matter how long anyone lived, adding that the major consolation lies in the quality of life she lived.

He further added that the deceased was not just a practicing Muslim, but a mother who trained her children well and who imparted her disciplined disposition on all of them.

Abiodun prayed that God Almighty strengthens Senator Buruji Kashamu, his siblings and the entire family members and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.