Eid-el-Kabir: IG Orders Round-the-Clock Security Nationwide

*Drivers block Kaduna-Abuja highway over killing of colleague

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

As Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Kabir next week, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Friday ordered a round-the-clock security patrol across the country.

This is coming as a group of drivers blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Highway over the alleged killing of a driver by the police.

But in a bid to ensure a hitch-free sallah celebration, the Police High Command ordered Assistant-Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police to deploy adequate operational manpower and equipment to protect all places of public interest.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, said the senior police officers should put in place strategic and customised security deployment on major highways straddling their Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) to ensure adequate safety for travelers and other road users.

“As part of measures toward ensuring a peaceful and incident-free Sallah celebration, the IGP has directed all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of Zones and State Commands nationwide to deploy adequate operational manpower and equipment to protect all places of public interest”, he said.

The IGP ordered the AIGs and CPs to provide security in “shopping malls, motor parks, financial institutions, places of worship and recreation centres to enable holiday makers, worshippers and the general public enjoy optimum safety and security during the season”.

He said Nigeria Police would effectively discharge their constitutional responsibility of providing adequate security for all.

“The IGP advises Nigerians to, at all times, be security conscious and report promptly, every suspicious move by individuals or group to the Police or other relevant security agencies”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a group of drivers reportedly blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway following the alleged killing of their colleague by police in the area.

An eyewitness account said a policeman shot the driver following a disagreement over bribe.

The situation degenerated into a brawl that led to the shooting of the driver.

The policemen were said to have fled the scene to avoid a reprisal, prompting the drivers to block a section of the highway in protest against the shooting.