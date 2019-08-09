C’River INEC REC Resigns, Joins Bayelsa Guber Race

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Independent National Electoral Commission Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai, has resigned his appointment in a bid to contest in the upcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa State.

Briyai, who announced his resignation on August 8, said he resigned to contest the governorship of Bayelsa State slated for November 17 in response to the call of his people to serve them.

The former REC said he decided to heed the call of his people because of the confidence they have reposed in him.

Addressing staff and political party representatives on the platform of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Briyai disclosed that he would seek to govern the state as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “On July 21, 2019, a mammoth crowd of Bayelsa people held a peaceful rally in Yenagoa, calling my humble self to contest the state gubernatorial election. “I have critically considered their demand, and I have heard their call to selfless service which had always been my lifestyle.

“For the sake of the very important call to rescuing the kind, peace-loving and great people of Bayelsa State, I have resigned my appointment as a REC in the INEC of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from August 8, 2019.

“Due to the very successful Cross River State assembly by-elections conducted by me and my team on August 11 and November 7, 2018, in Obudu and Ikom state constituencies and 2019 general election, the commission and I have received commendation. “The reason for the persuasion by the youths and people of Bayelsa State was because they were impressed on the fact that I have the potential and capacity to impact a remarkable change on the state.”

Briyai therefore appealed to the people of Bayelsa State to embrace peace, eschew vote buying, and also appealed to the political class in the state to be civil in all their political activities ahead as well as after the elections.

Speaking at the event which was a form of sent-forth for the former REC, the state Chairman of CNPP, Sunday Michael, said: “This is the only REC that has carried along every political party from start to finish; now that he is aspiring to be the governor of Bayelsa State, we are giving him all the

support.”