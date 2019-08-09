Chams Charts Fresh Growth Path

Information Communication Technology firm and a subsidiary of Chams Plc, Chams Access, has announced plans to diversify its portfolios to further enhance dividend payout to shareholders.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Dumebi Obodo, disclosed this at the firm’s 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Lagos recently.

Commending the performance of the company in 2018, Obodo hinged it on shareholders commitment, adding that the organisation was obliged to protect shareholders’ investment.

The company’s report showed an increment in its turnover by 78 per cent in 2018 to N1.352 billion from N758million reported in 2017 .

Profit before tax increased by 376 per cent from N41million reported from previous year to N195million in 2018.

He noted that 2018 was characterised by several headwinds in which the company explored to its advantage.

Obodo said: “Last year was an exciting year for ChamsAccess- partly because the changing business and commercial environment created opportunities, and partly because we entered this new phase with clear direction.

“We are unyielding in our drive to develop cost and time saving technologies to the delight of our clients and act in an ethical and responsible manner.

“We will continue to increase our array of technologies and solutions, and ensure that we develop a diversified portfolio that can serve different sectors.”

As part of the firm’s achievements in 2018, he said: “Zebra Technologies was added to our partner list, as an alternative partner for instant card solutions.

Also worthy of note is our partnership with New York-based fintech Company, First Access to deliver digitised and automated credit solutions to microlenders, in line with our mission to be the go-to company for technology solutions that make life less complicated.”

Chairman of the company, Dr. Evans Woherem, added: “The board will continue to monitor the business environment and make necessary adjustments to sustain the positive growth momentum into the future.”