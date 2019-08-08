Wigwe Seeks Improved Adoption of Sustainability Principles

The Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, has called for sectorial engagement in order to drive sustainable development.

Wigwe, disclosed this recently at the third edition of the Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation breakfast dialogue in Lagos.

In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer, ACT, Osayi Alile, said the essence of the dialogue was to gather the social, public and private sector to proffer long lasting solutions that would enable sustainable impact.

The keynote speaker, and the entrepreneur in residence, Ausso Leadership Academy, Dr. Austin Okere, explained five models for analysing social growth which comprised organisations, population, enablers, infrastructure, stable socio-political environment.”

The event also unveiled the finalists and top three winners – Infiuss, PadUp Creations and NatalCares – in the ChangeMakers Innovation Challenge, an initiative of ACT Foundation to respond to the great work of community non-profits and social enterprises in Africa who are leveraging technology/digital tools to create social change in their communities.

The winners received a grant of $13,000 and professional Canon Cameras. The first place winner, Melisa Bime, CEO of Infiuss, a revolutionary health- tech startup that connects health facilities to a vast database of blood banks in other institutions in Cameroon, said she was delighted to have emerged winner in the competition.