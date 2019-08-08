Sallah: NSCDC Deploys 3,000 Personnel in Delta

The Delta Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,000 armed and unarmed personnel to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-kabir celebrations in Delta State.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr Eke Onyekachi, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Asaba on Thursday.

He said that the state Commandant of the corps, Dr Eze Benito, had deployed the officers throughout the state to work in synergy with other security agencies.

Onyekachi said that the deployment was to provide adequate security during the holidays and ensure that the Eid-el-kabir celebrations was hitch-free and enjoyed by all.

He said that the officers were expected to patrol major areas in the state and would be positioned at strategic locations to ensure security for all Delta people throughout the period of the celebration.

“The commandant assures the people a hitch free Eid-el-kabir celebrations as the officers are ready to provide adequate security during and after the celebrations,” he said (NAN)