Revolution Now: DSS Detains Journalist over Facebook Post

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Serives (DSS) yesterday arrested a former Politics Editor of Daily Trust Newspaper, Ibrahim Dan Halilu in Kaduna State.

Dan Halilu was earlier arrested on Sunday over his support for the ‘Revolution Now’ movement spearheaded by detained online publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

The former editor had openly supported the #RevolutionNow movement, lampooning the government for its failure to provide the needed social amenities and jobs while urging others to support the revolution movement.

Sources close to the journalist said he was first arrested on Sunday, released on Tuesday and re-arrested yesterday.

“Dan-Halilu was arrested on Sunday and then released on Tuesday after being given a stern warning. However, on Wednesday morning, the DSS operatives came again, saying they had been given orders from Abuja to detain him,” the source said.

Dan-Halilu condemned the spate of killings, the high rate of poverty and the manner in which the recovered $320million Abacha loot was expended.

“I feel I should share because it resonates with me. If it resonates with you too, please share until all oppressed people of Nigeria get the message and domesticate it. This is #Not the Nigeria of My Dream.

“Somebody asked me why we need a revolution now, this was my reply: The aim of the revolution is to challenge the uncommon hardship why we have 16m children on the street; challenge why we have become the poverty capital of the world; challenge why we have 20 persons with corrupt cases as federal legislators and would-be ministers.

“We need to restructure the country. We need to put an end to trillions spent on electricity while we live in darkness and pay estimated bill for electricity and meters”, he said.

He further queried: “why do we have huge oil reserves but our refineries are dead and we are re-importing what we exported as crude oil? It is time to ask why those in government travel abroad for medical care when they have left our hospitals dilapidated; why they send their children to school abroad when our children learn under mango trees”.

The journalist further said: “we are revolting against the continuing killings that have left 20,000 Nigerians dead while those in office move around under state-paid security and do nothing. We are revolting against the because over a thousand Nigerians soldiers killed by Boko Haram have been secretly buried without identifiable graves, dignity or honour.

“Sixteen million dollars was purportedly spent on mosquito nets but our children die daily from malaria. $320m Abacha loot was purportedly distributed to the poor. Where is the verifiable list? N500bn was purportedly distributed to the poor as so-called Trader-moni. Where is the verifiable list?”, he further queried.

DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, was not available for comment.