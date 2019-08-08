Renowned Surgeon, Benji Oni-Okpaku Passes on

The death has been announced of renowned surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Aigbobasimi Oni-Okpaku. Aged 87,

Oni-Okpaku was a product of Kings College Lagos, and University of Birmingham College of Medicine, United Kingdom. He was the founder and Chief Medical Director of Benoni Hospital, Benin City. He is survived by his wife Hon. Justice Funmilayo Oni-Okpaku, former Chief Judge of Edo State, Children, Grandchildren and, several relations. In a statement signed by his son, Eromosere Oni-Okpaku, funeral arrangements will be announced later.