Obaseki Swears in Three New Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

After screening at the Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Wednesday swore in three new commissioners and assigned them portfolios to drive his mission to reposition the state for prosperity.

The swearing-in of the commissioners was presided over by Obaseki during the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The newly sworn-in commissioners are Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion who was assigned the Ministry of Infrastructure; Mr. Joseph Eboigbe Osazewinde, Finance and Mr. Akinola Agbaje, Electricity and Energy.

The governor also introduced the newly appointed Special Adviser and Chairman, Economic Transformation Team, Mr. Daniel Ikuenobe. Mr. Ikuenobe is the former Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and was instrumental in the design and operational setup of both the Presidential Delivery Unit in the Office of the Vice President and the ERGP Implementation Unit in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

At the event, Obaseki expressed confidence in the commissioners’ ability to deliver on their mandates, adding that his administration would place emphasis on completing ongoing projects.

He urged the commissioners to bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their duties and assured them of his assistance when needed.

In his remarks, Mr Inegbedion, who responded on behalf of his colleagues, promised to offer quality service and thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve Edo people.

The swearing-in ceremony is coming a week after a similar exercise took place at the State EXCO meeting, where newly cleared commissioners got portfolios.

Those who were inaugurated last week were: Marie Edeko, Ministry of Social Development; Damian Lawani, Ministry of Youth; Joe Ikpea, Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas; and Momoh Oise Omorogbe, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. Others are: Felix Akhabue, Ministry of Cooperatives and Wealth Creation; Moses Agbakor, Ministry of Energy.

Five special advisers who were appointed alongside the commissioners in the first week of July, were also assigned portfolios last week.