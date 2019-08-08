MTN Nigeria Celebrates 18 Years of Remarkable Operation

Today, August 8, 2019, is a milestone for leading information communication technology company, MTN Nigeria, as it marks 18 years of its existence in Nigeria.

Publicly listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, the company has come a long way from its heyday of offering just voice telecommunications services to revolutionising the industry and leading Nigeria’s drive to become a digital communications powerhouse.

Commenting on the anniversary, MTN Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said the company will “Continue to improve the quality of its ICT offerings, with a key focus to help Nigerians remain connected to one another for business, family, and pleasure. Also, we will continue to be a big supporter of Nigerian aspirations, through our investments in entertainment, education, technology and the sciences.”