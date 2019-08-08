Liver Disease: NAFDAC Staff Needs N30m to Survive, Cries for Help

Martins Ifijeh

A middle level staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr Ephraim Anjembe Terkula, who has been diagnosed with liver disease needs N30 million to get medical treatment at a health facility in the United Kingdom.

The wife of the affected NAFDAC staff, Mrs Christiana Anjembe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja recently, called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of her husband.

According to her, the health challenge started sometimes last year but the they had been managing it privately.

She lamented that she had to appeal for public support because that was the last option as the family cannot afford to raise N30 million for the medical treatment.

Anjembe said: “My husband has dedicated most of his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the agency over a period of 18 years.

“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be referred to the United Kingdom where another consultant has been arranged to start treatment for him.”

She appealed that interested Nigerians can send assistance to Ephraim Anjembe (0028919729 with Stanbic IBTC).