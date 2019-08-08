Aesthetics, Improved Functions of Tecno Phantom 9

Emma Okonji

People everywhere are talking about the new TECNO Phantom 9 from Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand and a lot has been said. Some people love its colour and sleek design, others love its fantastic selfie camera with the smart dual flash, still others love its huge RAM and memory space – everyone loves a thing or two about the TECNO Phantom 9.

The device spots a premium gold-coloured pack and bears a design that properly captures the class and sophistication of the TECNO Phantom series.

When you open the pack, you find a black anti-slip phone cover; a black ear piece; a white USB cord and a three-pin charger to go with it. You will also find an instruction manual; a warranty certificate; a metal pin to help with opening the SIM and memory card slot; and of course, the phone itself.

Opening the dual SIM card slot which also doubles as the memory card slot is easy when you use the metal pin that is made for that purpose.

Once you insert your SIM card or cards, you can turn on the device with the power button, which is the lone button located at the side and begin to enjoy the latest Android 9.0 Pie!

Customers won’t be needing a memory card at all because the phone comes packed with a huge 128GB internal memory space. So, go ahead, store all the pictures and videos you want, plus enjoy them on the dot notch screen, and while you’re at it, feel free to multitask because the 6GB RAM on this device makes the processes smooth.

Onscreen Finger Scanner

Another feature worth mentioning is the Onscreen Fingerprint Scanner. It adds a decent level of security to this device. It is paired with Face ID which adds an extra layer of security that is as awesome as it is futuristic.

Camera

The 16MP+2MP+8MP camera is something you can’t afford to ignore on this device. It is paired with a 32MP front camera with dual flash – so you can take all the pictures, selfies, and make all the video calls you want, without even needing to wear make-up because the AI Triple Camera will make you look naturally beautiful.

Earphones

Great sound comes out of them. Listening to Naija hit songs on them is mind-blowing. Maybe that’s one of the reasons they say TECNO is for Nigerians. To top it all, this phone has a battery that lasts for a whole day of normal use.