We campaigned to have a supportive Parliament to serve Edo people – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration campaigned to have a strong and supportive parliament comprised of All Progressives Congress (APC) legislators to complement the efforts of the executive in delivering dividends of democracy to Edo people.

Obaseki said this when he received Executive Members of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Edo State Chapter, on a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, in Benin City.

The governor said the Edo State House of Assembly is made up of 24 APC members and wondered why some of the members-elect refused to be inaugurated.

He expressed delight that they are coming to terms with the reality on ground and the need to be inaugurated and effectively represent their people.

“We are one in the parliament as we campaigned vigorously to have an Edo State House of Assembly that will support the government to deliver good governance to Edo people. I don’t know why some of the members-elect don’t want to be inaugurated,” he said.

He called on the members-elect to get inaugurated and join hands with their colleagues in the legislature to conduct their legislative business and effectively represent their various constituencies.

“But I am hopeful on the discussions and I believe soon enough, things will be resolved as there is no crisis in Edo State. I urge staff of the Assembly and citizens to go about their lawful activities.”

Obaseki said his administration is transparent and determined to do what is right, and would ensure that Edo people enjoy good governance that would improve their livelihood.

Noting that the state government will continue to prudently manage government resources for the benefit of the people, the governor said his administration is focusing on training and retraining of civil servants in the state and assured that an association like PASAN will not be left out.

“We will create a comfortable environment to train workers in the state for effective service delivery. We will look for ways to restructure, train, and provide facilities for you to work effectively. These are meant to motivate Edo workers,” he added.

Leader of the delegation, Haruna Umar Farouk, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state, and pledged the association’s support to the governor’s administration.

He congratulated the governor on the synergy between the legislature and executive arms of government which has led to the development of the state.