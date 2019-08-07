Greensprings School Introduces Man ‘O’ War Summer Camp for Children

Against the regular summer classes offered during the long holiday in most Nigerian schools, Greensprings School, Lagos has decided to introduce a Man ‘O’ War summer camp for children. The camp, which is named G-Camp, is designed for children between the ages of nine and 18 and it is open to students from all schools across the country.

While in G-Camp, children will undergo several Man ‘O’ War trainings such as obstacle course, assault ground, leopard crawl, muddy mayhem, get a grip, warrior dash, tug of war, among others. Apart from the paramilitary-themed activities, the children are also expected to take part in leadership training and sporting activities, including swimming and indoor games.

Asked why the school decided to organise a Man ‘O’ War camp, the Head of Admission, Mrs. Oluranti Bankole said: “As we have known, Man ‘O’ War is a regimental organisation that is saddled with the responsibility of developing patriotism, self-reliance, and self-discipline in Nigerian citizens.

“For this reason, as a school that is child-centred, we believe young children in their formative years can learn a lot from the practices of the organisation. We are confident that by participating in G-Camp, children would be able to develop themselves mentally, physically and emotionally, and be able to face challenges of life.”

The school’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Mr. Uche Ogbu also highlighted the importance of the Man ‘O War camp, saying that the initiative will help children to develop endurance, selflessness, grit and team spirit.

G-Camp runs in weekly batches; the first batch held from July 21-27; the second batch was from July 28- August 3; and the last batch started on August 4 and will end on August 10, 2019. At the end of each batch, participants take part in a passing out parade and are awarded a Certificate of Achievement by the Camp Commandant.