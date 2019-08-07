Edo Inducts 104 TVET Teachers, Converts St. Kizito School to Technical College

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

To further achieve success in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the Edo State government has inducted 104 newly recruited teachers.

The two-day induction programme, held in Benin City, was organised by the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) Project and the State Board for Technical and Vocational Education.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Christopher Adesotu urged the teachers to support the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reposition science and vocational training in the state.

He urged the teachers to deploy their skills in improving technical education in the state and prepare the students for global competitiveness.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Mr. Bernard Oigbokie said the 104 newly recruited teachers are qualified and have the requisite background to drive technical and vocational education in the state.

He said the governor has approved the recruitment of more science and technical education teachers for former St. Kizito Secondary, Egwuaholor, which has been converted to a technical school.

A resource person, Prince Adebayo Ademola said the programme became necessary to enable the teachers appreciate the task ahead; the expectation of their employer and re-orient them on how to best deliver their set objectives.

A TVET official with Edo SEEFOR, Mrs. Blessing Osahon said the recruitment and induction of the teachers marked a new dawn for technical and vocational education in the state.