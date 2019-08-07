Delta Issues Red Alert on Flooding

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government yesterday issued a red alert on the impending flooding in parts of the state.

It advised the residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to higher and safer grounds to avert being caught up in the looming flood predicted by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Although, precautionary steps were being taken by relevant agencies to ensure that the predicted environmental hazard does not common upon the state as a surprise, the government said.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Asaba, the state capital on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said that the advice became necessary in order to avoid loss of lives and property in the event of flood devastation while assuring of government’s readiness to do everything to mitigate any possible flood disaster.

The commissioner also revealed that the council yesterday approved two storm drainage projects in Asaba, reiterating the commitment of the Okowa administration to address the perennial flooding problem due to incessant rainfall in the state capital and environ.

Throwing more light on the project approvals, the Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, said that the two drainage projects span a total length of 3,213 meters or 3.2 kilometres.

Augoye however disclosed that the contracts for the execution of the projects had already been ‘’awarded to competent contractors at the cost of N3.3 billion,’’ adding that it would be completed within 12 months.

He said one of the drainages will be within the Okotomi area of the state capital territory and will be channeled to the Iyi-Uku stream while the second one will be around the Specialist Hospital and will be connected into the existing Ralph Uwechue sewer.

The works commissioner noted that the projects were based on rigorous study conducted to determine critical areas of intervention particularly in the state capital, adding that eight flood points were highlighted.

He stated that work on three of the projects awarded in the past dispensation was very close to completion, pointing out that with the latest two, there would be five-pronged drainage system being fashioned for Asaba.