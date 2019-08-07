Buhari Inaugurates Ministers August 21

President Muhammadu Buhari will on August 21 inaugurate his 43 ministers-designate, a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Babatunde Lawal, said yesterday.

Lawal said the inauguration would hold at the Federal Executive Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The permanent secretary said attendance at the event by the ministers-designate was mandatory and would be strictly by invitation for others.

He said the inauguration would be preceded by a two-day induction retreat for the ministers-designate, which would be presided over by the president.

Lawal informed the incoming ministers of the change of date of the retreat to August 19- 20, saying it would hold at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, also invited to the retreat are the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, and all federal permanent secretaries and other top government functionaries.

The objectives of the retreat, he said, would include to build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork; to sensitise appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date; to acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023); and to deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.