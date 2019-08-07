38 Students Bag First Class in Madonna University

Bennett Oghifo

Madonna University Nigeria (MUN) will on Saturday graduate 38 students in the First Class division at its 16th Convocation ceremony scheduled to hold at Elele, Rivers State.

The 38 First Class graduates are among at least 1,365 students who will receive the first and higher degree certificates of the university, which will also be marking its 20th anniversary as Nigeria’s pioneer private university since 1999.

According to the Vice Chancellor of MUN, Prof. Chuks Ezedum, who addressed a press conference at the institution’s campus in Elele, Rivers State, the university recorded 427 Second Class Upper division; 393 Second Class Lower division; 142 Third Class and three Pass Degrees.

He said that the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adiukwu, would deliver the convocation lecture titled “Re-positioning the Nigerian Educational System for National Consciousness, Unity and Economic Development” while the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, would be the Special Guest of Honour and would participate in the award of degrees and prizes.

He is also expected to commission some newly completed projects at the Elele Campus.

Ezedum described the university as a special gift to Nigerians, stating that it had the potentials, dynamics and unique features that would turn the fortunes of the country around.

Ezedum stated that the Madonna University was the only school in Nigeria that employs its students while still in school. He stated the school-work system has helped students to earn a legitimate living for themselves while still studying and bequeathed them with practical experience in their various fields.

Moreover, this unique system has save the university from engaging external consultants or labour to execute internal projects since most of the general requirements of life are being practicalised by the students while studying.

He said the school produces its own table water, buildings materials, pharmaceutical drugs and engineering fabrications, among others.

The VC revealed that Madonna University, though a Catholic based institution, does not harbour religious discrimination as it houses Mosque and Pentecostal worship centres in all its three campuses of Elele, Rivers State; Okija in Anambra State and Akpugo in Enugu States.

He eulogise the university as an institution without a record of cultism in Nigeria.