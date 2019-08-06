IBB Club Concludes Teaching Programme for 132 Children

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Ladies Section of IBB International Golf Club in Abuja has rounded up the two weeks teaching programme designed for children who are between the ages of five and 18 years.

The 14th edition of the clinic tagged: 2019 children golf development programme started on Monday 22nd of July and ended August 2, 2019.

Prizes were presented to the kids for their active involvement in the training. With Anaeze Ntukogu, Adaeze Obianado, Oladapo Fouhad, Jemimo Gadzama, Patrick Anyaye, Anase Akper and Yahaya Shehu emerging winners for level 1 boys (5-9), level 1 girls (5-9), level 2 boys (10-13), level 2 girls (10-13), level 3 boys (14-18), level 3 girls (14-18) and overall winner respectively.

Speaking during the ceremony in Abuja, Lady Vice Captain, Mary Rose Richard Obioha expressed optimism that some of the children will become professionals in future.

She said: “We had estimated 120 kids to turn up for the programme but those came were in excess of 130 children which is a good development for the children and the sport.

“They were all eager to play golf. We have more children showing interests now and we hope more of them are still going to participate in the Junior Open coming up in two weeks time,” she stressed with enthusiasm.

Similarly, a former Lady Captain, Aphia Yaduma expresse joy at the turnout of children for the programme.

“This year is completely different and more impressive than the previous ones we had done because the turn out is more amazing than what we expected. We are satisfied with the level of responses from the parents and students,” she said.

In a quick interview with journalists, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the club, Maj. Gen IBM Haruna (rtd) gave his assessment on the programme.

Haruna said the programme is aimed to develop the children to be sports men that can also play golf.

“We want our kids to be happy, brought up well, to have friends, to develop the spirit of sportsmanship and gamesmanship. These children will look back and be happy their parents made this sacrifice for them to play golf,” he said.