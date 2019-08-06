Army Women’s Corps Begins Shooting Competition in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Army Women’s Corps (NAWC) has commenced a shooting competition among its officers at the 177 Shitu Alao Guards Brigade Barracks, Keffi in Nasarawa State.

The shooting competition was declared open Tuesday by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, and it is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian Army.

There are 600 female soldiers participating in the competition and will run for four days.

Buratai, who was represented by the Director, Campaign Planning, Brig. Gen. John Ochai, commended the commander of NAWC and the staff officers for staging the maiden edition of the firing competition in the country.

He said: “The Nigeria Army Women’s Corps performed exceptionally well in our current operations particularly in the North-west, and when they were deployed in the last general election.

“Their performances have received commendations from operational commanders that a lot of them are now wishing to have more from the women’s corps.”

The acting Commander, Nigeria Army Women’s Corps, Brigadier General Pereye Fakrogha, in his welcome address, said the major challenge NAWC faces in tackling the emerging roles of Nigerian Army female personnel was in the area of familiarity with and effective handling of weapons.

He said: “A major impediment to the success of our operations remains the dearth of female snipers and marksmen.

“We are thus, seeking for opportunities to take part more frequently in both local and international firing exercise/competition which will greatly assist in building the much needed weapon handling skills and proficiency of our women.”

The NAWC acting commander concluded that the army believes that the shooting competition will serve as avenues to improve its personnel and enhance their combat readiness and professional efficiency.

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia