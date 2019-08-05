WHAT HAPPENED TO DEMOCRACY?

Monday letter2

The current democratic dispensation in Nigeria has produced two old Generals as democratically elected presidents. One of them is President Muhammadu Buhari who served as the military head of states and subsequently ushered in as a democratic president.

Contrary to unlimited discretionary power possessed and arbitrary decisions taken during the dark days of military dictatatorship, Buhari’s second coming into political power preceded with oath of office enshrined with the conformity, observance and application of Nigerian constitution as the cornerstone of governance.

Lo and Behold, the acclaimed born – again democrat eventually demonstrated his true colour in office. The President Buhari – led administration has shown vividly that one couldn’t teach an old dog new tricks. The outright impunity and flagrant disobedience to court orders have drifted the nation into a jungle where the fittest survived.

A converted democrat should accommodate dissenting views, proffer proactive measure to people’s grievances and wellbeing and subject himself to other democratic practices. Unfortunately, President Buhari has disregarded these democratic principles.

Nigeria has fallen apart. It is high time the Nigerian civil rights movements, workers, youths and students’ wings demanded for good governance through nationwide mass action. The country must be revitalized to safeguard the present and future generations from systematic incendiaries.

Binzak Azeez, Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife