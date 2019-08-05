Senate President Leaves for Saudi to Pray for Peace, Unity of Nigeria

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has left Abuja for Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s hajj during which he will pray for the peace, unity and progress of the nation.

Lawan, in a statement on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, said while in the Holy Land, he will seize the opportunity to pray for the sustained peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

He will also pray for the success of the ninth National Assembly, now on annual recess, as the lawmakers engage themselves in legislative activities for the betterment and advancement of the country.

Lawan is expected back home as soon as the Hajj rites are over by next week.