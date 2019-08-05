Northwest Petroleum CEO Becomes New DAPPMAN Chair

Peter Uzoho

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria

(DAPPMAN) has elected the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, Mrs. Winifred Akpani, as the new chairman of the association.

Akpani, who took over from the immediate past chairman of the body and now Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was elected alongside other executive council members at the DAPPMAN general meeting held last month.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, Olufemi A. Adewole, the body in compliance with its constitution,

successfully conducted elections into its executive committee, in the wake of which the new officers emerged.

Other members of the executive council of the association include: Group COO of MRS Holdings Ltd, Hajjia Amina Maina, as first Vice Chairman; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Eterna Plc, Mr. Mahmoud Tukur as second Vice Chairman; and Group. General Manager, Corporate Affairs/Legal, Ascon Oil Ltd, Mr. Ikem Ohia as Secretary.

Also among the newly-elected executive committee members of DAPPMAN were the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy Plc, Mrs. Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka – Treasurer; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mainland Oil and Gas Ltd, Mr. Christian Igwe – Financial Secretary; and Managing Director, SwiftOil Ltd, Mr. Stilian Mitakev, as Assistant Secretary.

Adewole quoted Akpani to have, in her acceptance speech, espoused the vision of DAPPMAN which she said was to unite members, advise, encourage and support government to churn out policies that promote the economic well-being of the nation in general and the downstream petroleum sector in particular.

He said the new executive committee, which has since been introduced to sector regulatory and complimentary agencies had since began coordinating the affairs of the association.