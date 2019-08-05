Masari Re-appoints Buhari as SUBEB Chairman

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has approved the re-appointment of Alhaji Lawal Buhari as the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa in Katsina on Monday.

With this appointment, Buhari is to spearhead the affairs of the elementary education board for a second term of four years.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that Buhari’s re-appointment is in recognition of his dedication, hard work and commitment in his service to the people of the state.

While stating that the appointment was with immediate effect, the governor wished the appointee God’s guidance in the discharge of his primary responsibilities.