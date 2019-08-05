Gunmen Allegedly Kill Miyetti Allah Leader in Adamawa

The leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACABAN) in Adamawa State, Saidu Kolaku, has been reported killed by persons suspected to be gunmen.

Kolaku was killed when assailants invaded his residence at Sabon Pegi in Moyo Belwa Local Government Area of the state and shot him.

The incident was confirmed by the Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Usman.

Usman suspected that Kolaku’s murder might be a “reprisal attack,” because he had been assisting security operatives in tracking kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.