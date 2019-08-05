FCTA Donates N4m to Families of Shi’ite Protest Victims

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has made a cash donation of N4million to the families of the two persons who died in the recent violent clashes between the Shi’ite group and the police in Abuja.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa, said the donation was also to cover the medical bills of the two policemen, who were also injured in the fracas.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, and Precious Owolabi, a serving youth corps member with Channel TV, died in the clashes.

Ohaa, who was represented by the Director of Security Affairs of the Administration, Adamu Buba Gwary, regretted the incident, and prayed for the families of the deceased to have the fortitude to bear the losses while wishing the injured persons quick recovery.

He explained that the donation was a gesture of goodwill by the FCTA to ensure the safety and security of the FCT residents and to ensure that those who sustained injuries while serving their fatherland will get proper medication.

“This happened to those of our colleagues and brothers on national duty, so the FCT Administration felt that it is important and expedient to commiserate with them in supporting the families of the deceased and those who were injured by taking care of their medication,” Ohaa said.

According to him, two of the injured police personnel were treated at Wuse District Hospital.

He added that while one was discharged, the other, ASP Bala Ibrahim Magaji, was referred to Cedecrest Hospital in Apo, Abuja, where he was treated and discharged too.

ASP Magaji, while commending the gesture, expressed surprise at FCTA’s magnanimity, saying he least expected the donation.

“Honestly, I am shocked. I did not expect it. I did not believe this kind of gesture would come from the FCT Administration. I am moved. It has given me more confidence in the system and the will to do more. I am more energised to continue to serve my country in the best professional way I can,” he vowed.