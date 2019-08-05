Akwa Ibom APC Alleges Attempt to Destroy Evidence in Guber Election Petition

Segun James



The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted security agencies in the state of the plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other respondents to tamper with exhibits and evidence it tendered before the election tribunal hearing petitions that arose from the last governorship election in the state.

A statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyonekere, alleged that the PDP and Gov. Udom Emmanuel were embarrassed by these exhibits, which showed clearly that the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) worked together to perpetrate one of the worst electoral frauds in the state.

“Our evidence and the exhibits have shown clearly that there was no accreditation at most of the polling units during the governorship election. This is why INEC allowed PDP supporters to engage in multiple voting using unclaimed PVCs,” Enyonekere alleged, adding that “we are calling on the security agencies to be on the lookout for these unscrupulous politicians who have no restraints in executing any unconscionable action to achieve their evil purposes. The Tribunal Secretariat and its staff are hereby warned not to be induced into criminal activities by the promise of huge financial payments, a familiar practice of the PDP. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”