Aigbogun Denies Flying Eagles Final Squad for All Africa Games  

Flying Eagles Coach Paul Aigbogun has denied he has released a final squad list for the forthcoming All Africa Games in Morocco.

This denial came on the heels of an announcement by the team’s spokesman, Andrew Randa, of a final squad for the continental games.

“That is not our list. I did not release any list,” dismissed Aigbogun.

The perplexed coach added, “How can I release any list when we just assembled in camp?

“For instance, there’s a player there by name Solomon (Ogberahwe). He is not in camp, the last I heard, he had traveled to Sweden. How can I include such a player on the list?

“I don’t know who is responsible for that falsehood or what they stand to gain.

“Fine, the bulk of players on the list might make the list as they are in camp, but to be candid, that is not the original list.

“With time Nigerians will get to see the final and authentic list after we have had days of active preparation.”

The coach informed SCORENigeria the Flying Eagles will play test matches in the new week in Abuja.

In the list in circulation now refuted by Aigbogun were the quartet of Success Makanjuola, Chinonso Emeka, Peter Eletu and Detan Ogundare who are regulars in the Flying Eagles.

Makanjuola, Chinonso and Ogundare were part of the world squad in Poland while Zaruma was part of the team that finished fourth in the U-20 AFCON in Niger Republic earlier this year.

Nigeria will face hosts Morocco, South Africa and Burkina Faso in Group A of the male event of the All Africa Games which the U-20 grade level will participate in for the first time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) took the decision to allow the seven teams that participated in the U-20 AFCON together with host Morocco to make up the eight teams for the tournament.