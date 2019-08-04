Rival Cult Groups Clash, Kill Five in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

No fewer than five persons suspected to be members of different cult groups have been shot dead in Anambra State.

The incident occurred in Ogidi and Ogbunike communities in Idemili North and Oyi Local Government Areas of the state on Friday.

Although the cause of the clash was not immediately ascertained, THISDAY learnt that the clash was between members of the Vikings Confraternity and another undisclosed cult group.

The State Police Command yesterday confirmed the report, though claimed that the cult clash only claimed three lives contrary to five being circulated.

The spokesperson of the command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed told THISDAY that about three persons were shot and fatally wounded and were also confirmed dead by medical personnel at the hospital on arrival.

He said: “It was a cult clash. They equally shot two others at Ogidi. Police patrol teams responded immediately and took the victims to Iyienu hospital for medical attention.

But they were certified dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the Police are intensifying efforts to apprehend perpetrators in order to bring them to justice.”

However, residents around the communities insisted that about five persons were killed during the clash.