Xirea Apparels Unveils World Class Factory

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Xirea Apparels Ltd officially opened its world class factory for business recently.

The event attracted an interesting mix of dignitaries from oil and gas, fashion, construction, education, Armed Forces and banking sectors.

Xirea Apparel opened two warehouses (raw materials and finished goods) and the garment factory. The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, represented by the Director of Statistics and Research, at the NCDMB, Dr. Patrick Obah; the Managing Director of Saipem Nigeria, Mr. Walter Paviani; and the Vice President HR Shell Nigeria, Mr. Kayode Ogunleye cut the ribbons signifying that Xirea is open for business.

The event also showcased the launch of West Africa’s first indigenous brand of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Buphalo. Buphalo Active Gear is Xirea’s first customer and showcased its products by hosting Africa’s first ever safety fashion runway to the delight of the guests.

The founder of the Xirea Apparels and Buphalo Active gear, Mr. Obinna Eneh, during his speech themed, ‘The Spirit of Nigeria’ reiterated his vision of employing more than 50,000 people by the year 2030. He also promised to make the Buphalo Safety Fashion runway event an annual fixture.

Xirea Apparels is a full package Clothing Manufacturing Service that handles everything from thought to finish, bringing customers’ vision to life.

Its end to end solutions include product development such fabric and trim sourcing, tech pack development, pattern development, size chart grading and sample development. Its manufacturing includes cut and sew manufacturing, printing/embroidery, bulk production and custom fabrics. Other services include quality control inspection, custom notion and trims, labels and tags, packaging.

Xirea apparels has the capacity and expertise to manufacture to export quality, the following categories of garments; safety garments, Armed Forces uniforms, school uniforms, corporate apparels, fashion apparels, such as menswear, womenswear, sportswear and kidswear.

The company said with Xirea Apparels, “you no longer need to source your apparels needs abroad, you get all your solutions under one roof minimising production delays and ensuring consistency in quality.” We benchmark the quality of our products and services with top garment manufacturers across the world.”